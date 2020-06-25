Sockeye, steelhead fishing on Columbia River mainstem closes June 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sockeye and steelhead fishing in some areas of the Columbia River closed the morning of June 25 after unexpectedly high catch rates, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced June 24.

Recent sunny weather combined with consistently high river flows has boosted catch numbers and anglers are rapidly approaching limits set by the Endangered Species Act. Because of this, state fishery managers will close the river from the Megler-Astoria Bridge upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco to sockeye salmon and steelhead fishing. The closure comes earlier than scheduled, according to a press release.

“We’ve had a stretch of good weather recently, which is great for anglers, but has increased pressure on these fish,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fishery manager. “We’ll have more information on the sockeye run size next week, but we need to take action now given the high catches to date."

