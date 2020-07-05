Social distancing, masks are biggest challenges to re-opening schools

“Other countries are going three feet, a meter, and if we can get down to four feet or five feet then it changes the ballgame,” Castle Rock’s Greene said. “Then we can fit almost every kid back in school.”

Lori Byrnes, Kalama Education Association president, said the changing guidelines can confuse parents and students and create more challenges.

“I feel there are a lot of contradictions in the expectations,” she said. “For example, it’s okay for kids to be on the bus or in the halls, but once in the classroom the spacing kicks into play. That will be a hard sell to the students.”

And just as mask-wearing has become a hot-button topic out of school, Greene said it would be the same in school.

“We have the spectrum. We have parents saying, ‘I will not send my kid unless they have a mask,’ and parents saying, ‘I will not send my kid if you make them wear a mask,’ ” Greene said.

Garrett said it would take more conversations with parents who don’t want their children to wear masks to find a solution, as the state is mandating mask wearing by staff and students.