'So far, so good': Port of Longview finances on track despite COVID-19

The port handled about 1.5 million tons of product last quarter, down from first-quarter tonnage of 2.1 million tons last year's and 2.9 million tons in 2018.

EGT typically accounts for roughly 75% of the port's total tonnage in quarter 1. This year the terminal, located at Berth 8, made up less than 60% of the tonnage total. It was unclear Wednesday what is driving grain exports down.

"Based on this COVID-19, it's amazing we are doing as well as we are," said Commissioner Doug Averett.

Also Wednesday Commissioner President Allan Erickson asked Interim CEO Dan Stahl to prepare materials for potentially using port revenues to help local businesses struggling due to coronavirus closures.

Erickson said he learned about three other ports that have set up assistance programs in their communities.

"What they are doing is taking money from the port and releasing it into the community to support businesses that otherwise might not survive. ... I'm interested in exploring the potential to provide funding to our local community to help survive this COVID crisis," Erickson said. "I know it’s outside the parameters of what the port currently does. It's certainly outside our current budget. But it’s a strange day we live in, and the needs are great".