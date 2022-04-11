Snow knocks out power for about 17,000 Cowlitz County residents, closes schools

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cowlitz County on Monday, as heavy, wet snow canceled school and knocked out power for about one-third of residents.

About 16,600 Cowlitz PUD customers were without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday, according to the agency's outage map. Crews were busy all night and will "work 24/7 until all power is restored," according to a PUD Facebook post. Mutual aid crews from Clallam PUD, Grays Harbor PUD, Snohomish PUD and Magnum power came to assist local crews Monday morning, according to the post.

Cowlitz County school districts — Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Toutle Lake, Kalama and Woodland — as well as the Rainier School District were closed Monday. Three Rivers Christian School closed but its early learning center at Ocean Beach Highway remained open.

Lower Columbia College will have a two-hour late start and open campus at 10 a.m.

The Washington Department of Transportation asked travelers to delay trips throughout Southwest Washington because of snowy and icy roads, and downed trees and collisions.

Snow likely will turn to rain as the temperature rises late Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.