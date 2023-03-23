Snow is expected to hit Lower Columbia Friday — four days after the official start of spring.

Meteorologists predict snow is possible through Sunday morning along the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

The National Weather Service Portland office reports a strong Alaskan low is expected to bring cold air into the region through the weekend. Snow levels could fall to 500 to 1,000 feet of elevation or lower Friday morning, the office states.

The office predicted thunderstorms, including possible hail, for Thursday evening and Friday morning in Cowlitz County.

Any elevation could see snow late Thursday, Friday all day, and Saturday morning. However, there is a roughly 30% chance of an inch or more of snow in the interior lowlands such as Kelso during this time, the office reports.