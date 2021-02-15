Snow delays Rainier's move to hybrid learning

Heavy snow caused a one-day delay to Rainier’s move to hybrid learning, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick announced Monday afternoon.

“One thing this year has taught me is to be prepared but also to be flexible around those things over which we have little or no control,” Hattrick said in a video message to families, adding that 2021 is off to a “bumpy start.”

Staff were supposed to get two preparation days last week to get classrooms ready for Cohort A students to come back on Feb. 16, but snow canceled those plans. Instead, Tuesday will be a preparation day for staff and there will be no school for students.

Hattrick added that county officials warned that it’s unlikely roads will be clear enough for buses by Tuesday morning which “could make it unsafe for staff and students to get to school.

“While I know this comes as unwelcome news to some, these decisions have to be made in order to welcome students back to in-person as safely as possible,” Hattrick said.