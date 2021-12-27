Snow causes vehicle accidents, power outages in Cowlitz County

Snow has caused vehicle accidents and left some Cowlitz County residents without power.

Accidents

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a semi truck jackknifed on northbound Interstate 5 near Allen Street in Kelso at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. The department reports the right and center lanes are blocked until further notice and encourages drivers to expect delays in the area.

At 9:42 a.m., the department reported a vehicles had spun out on southbound Interstate 5 near Woodland's Dike Road, leaving the left lane blocked. The road was cleared by about 10 a.m. Monday.

Power

As of about 10 a.m. Monday, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District reported 86 customers in Kalama were out of power. The outage was reported at around 3:30 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Road conditions

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 in Kalama reported at around 8:30 a.m. Elm Street had been de-iced, but is slippery. Fir Street remains closed, according to the department.

