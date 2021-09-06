SNAP benefits to receive permanent increase, amid pandemic's temporary additions

The permanent increase in SNAP benefits comes during the pandemic, when more people are using the service than in 2019 and receiving more monthly benefits. According to the USDA, the number of Americans on SNAP benefits increased by about 17% from 2019 to 2021. The average monthly amount increased by about 62% during the same time period, from about $130 to $210.

Lisa Blaine is the warehouse manager for Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP, which distributes a federal allotment of monthly food boxes to local residents. She said at the height of the pandemic, up to 1,200 families requested the food boxes which come from the USDA commodities program. The number of Cowlitz County families requesting food later dropped to about 450, then to around 200 in July.

Blaine questioned if the additional temporary SNAP funds — including an increase for the lowest income households in April — as well as the suspension of state-issued economic shutdowns had affected local residents’ needs.

“Maybe families are doing better, they’re going to work,” she said. She added that there are about nine local locations to receive the USDA commodities boxes, so CAP’s data does not account for the entire county.

