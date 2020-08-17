Smoothness problems spur need to repave Dougherty Drive in Castle Rock

The subcontractor that repaved Dougherty Drive in Castle Rock earlier this year has agreed to redo the work because tests showed the surface is not smooth enough.
City officials started receiving complaints about the rough surface early in June, when contractor Tapani Underground and its subcontractor finished repaving the road. The road reconstruction is part of a $1 million project to improve Dougherty Drive for drivers and pedestrians.
The city engineer inspected the road and determined that the road top was “considerably out of spec,” said Dave Vorse, city public works director. At a city council meeting in June, Mayor Paul Helenberg said the city “takes pride in our projects, and we should not settle for this project.”
“The information was passed on to Tapani, and they discussed it with their subcontractor,” Vorse said. “Their subcontractor did meet with us and did indicate that they would make it right.”
Vorse said the company plans to repave “98% to 99%” of the road. Crews will grind up the current asphalt, getting as close to the new guardrails as possible, and mix that into a paving material to redo the road.
The portion of Dougherty Drive that runs from Mount St. Helens Way to the southern city limits near Ramsey Street will be repaved about two inches thick. The road south of Ramsey Street will be repaved about an inch and a half thick.
“There are two things the city is looking for. One is smoothness, and the other is that we do not lose any of the thickness, which is our preventative maintenance,” Vorse said. (A thicker road will last longer before needing maintenance, so it is more cost-effective and sustainable, Vorse said.)
A formal timeline for construction is not set yet, but Vorse expects the work to be done by the end of September.
That will extend the completion date for the improvement project by about two months.
“We installed new lights a few weeks ago. We thought that should have been the end date, but obviously they haven’t gotten the paving redone,” Vorse said.
The subcontractor should cover the costs, so there is no additional funding required of the city, Vorse said. The city funded the majority of the $1 million project with federal, state and county grants.
Dougherty Drive contains the city’s largest concentration of apartments, so the road improvements are intended to make the area safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians, Vorse said.
“Tapani did a wonderful job with all the underground and prep work. The city is extremely happy with them. Their subcontractor just didn’t peform to the spec that was required,” Vorse said. “They did indicate that they wanted to get on this and get it done. And we, as well, want to get it completed to have a nice road surface for everybody.”
