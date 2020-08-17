Smoothness problems spur need to repave Dougherty Drive in Castle Rock

“There are two things the city is looking for. One is smoothness, and the other is that we do not lose any of the thickness, which is our preventative maintenance,” Vorse said. (A thicker road will last longer before needing maintenance, so it is more cost-effective and sustainable, Vorse said.)

A formal timeline for construction is not set yet, but Vorse expects the work to be done by the end of September.

That will extend the completion date for the improvement project by about two months.

“We installed new lights a few weeks ago. We thought that should have been the end date, but obviously they haven’t gotten the paving redone,” Vorse said.

The subcontractor should cover the costs, so there is no additional funding required of the city, Vorse said. The city funded the majority of the $1 million project with federal, state and county grants.

Dougherty Drive contains the city’s largest concentration of apartments, so the road improvements are intended to make the area safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians, Vorse said.

“Tapani did a wonderful job with all the underground and prep work. The city is extremely happy with them. Their subcontractor just didn’t peform to the spec that was required,” Vorse said. “They did indicate that they wanted to get on this and get it done. And we, as well, want to get it completed to have a nice road surface for everybody.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.