Smoky skies may return to Lower Columbia mid-week as health officials warn pollutants can worsen COVID

Donahue advised people to avoid outdoor activities when air quality is poor and close windows and doors to keep indoor air quality safe.

While affects of air quality in local coronavirus cases is unclear, Donahue said the uptick in local positive COVID-19 cases has been directly linked to "low vaccination rates, more contagious variants and increased group interactions." Compared to the last peak in local positive COVID-19 cases in December 2020, the rate has increased by roughly 50% as of July 28. As of Friday, Cowlitz County had the fourth highest case rate in the state and the local hospitalization rate was double the state average.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Senior Communications Specialist Randy Querin said wildfire smoke could potentially lessen the COVID-19 contagion because people's behavior could change. People might be encouraged to wear masks and stay indoors.

Temperature and air quality

The National Weather Service calls for drastically cooler temperatures through Friday, compared to last week’s 100 degree highs, as westerly winds blow cold marine air inland. The weather service forecasts a high of 73 degrees Tuesday in Kelso, then low 80s through Friday.