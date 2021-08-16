Smoky skies may return to Lower Columbia mid-week as health officials warn pollutants can worsen COVID

Officials forecast a few days of relief from heat and smoke in Southwest Washington until easterly winds are expected to return fumes mid-week. In Longview, air quality levels remained harmless last weekend, while smoke from regional wildfires brought slightly more pollutants to northern and southern Cowlitz County.
Health officials report wildfire smoke can make people more susceptible to COVID-19 because the pollutants irritate lungs and weaken immune systems. While there is an uptick in local coronavirus cases, the county has not found any ties to air quality.
COVID-19
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports wildfire smoke attacks lungs and immune systems and can make people "more prone to lung infections," including the virus that causes COVID-19.
Cowlitz County Health & Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue said it is not clear how wildfire smoke has affected local COVID-19 cases, but overall pollutants can aggravate coronavirus conditions.
The Lewis and Clark Bridge is visible through a smoky haze Friday from the Rainier waterfront.
"Recent scientific studies suggest air pollutant exposure worsens COVID-19 symptoms and outcomes," Donahue said.
According to the state, inhaling pollutant particles can attribute to decreased lung function, increased respiratory problems such as asthma attacks, aggravated existing heart disease and premature death for people with existing heart and lung conditions.
Donahue advised people to avoid outdoor activities when air quality is poor and close windows and doors to keep indoor air quality safe.
While affects of air quality in local coronavirus cases is unclear, Donahue said the uptick in local positive COVID-19 cases has been directly linked to "low vaccination rates, more contagious variants and increased group interactions." Compared to the last peak in local positive COVID-19 cases in December 2020, the rate has increased by roughly 50% as of July 28. As of Friday, Cowlitz County had the fourth highest case rate in the state and the local hospitalization rate was double the state average.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Senior Communications Specialist Randy Querin said wildfire smoke could potentially lessen the COVID-19 contagion because people's behavior could change. People might be encouraged to wear masks and stay indoors.
Temperature and air quality
The National Weather Service calls for drastically cooler temperatures through Friday, compared to last week’s 100 degree highs, as westerly winds blow cold marine air inland. The weather service forecasts a high of 73 degrees Tuesday in Kelso, then low 80s through Friday.
By Wednesday, a wind shift is expected to blow smoke from roughly 20 wildfires burning in eastern Washington as of Monday, across the Cascades. Wildfires also are burning in central and eastern Oregon, as well as British Columbia.
Smoky skies kept temperatures at bay in Cowlitz County over the weekend because smoke blocked the sun, said Southwest Clean Air Agency Operations Manager Jerry Ebersole.
Despite a regional air quality alert throughout the weekend, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports Longview's air quality remained at healthy levels. The state’s air quality monitor on 30th Avenue in Longview stayed in the mid-high range of healthy air quality Friday through Monday.
Cowlitz County's closest southern air quality monitor neared levels that were unsafe for sensitive groups, such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.
The air quality monitor in Yacolt, about 30 minutes from Woodland, reached just below unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Friday, then returned to healthy levels Sunday. In Chehalis, roughly 30 minutes north of Castle Rock, the air quality monitor reached just above moderately healthy levels Friday, then back down to healthy levels Saturday and Sunday.