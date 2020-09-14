Smoke sticks around, prompting severe weather declaration in Longview

Weather forecasters said Monday that hazardous wildfire smoke likely will linger around Southwest Washington through this week, prompting the City of Longview to declare a severe weather event.
A weather system that meteorologists had hoped would bring relief from the smoke fizzled out over the weekend, the Department of Ecology said. Instead, light winds drew in even more smoke from Oregon fires along the I-5 corridor.
Longview's declaration allowed severe weather shelters in the Longview area to open. The shelter at First Christian Church opened Monday evening, Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny said.
The smoke also caused several local schools to close their buildings Monday and Tuesday.
In a spot of good news, fire officials downgraded the evacuation order for residents northwest of the Big Hollow Fire burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
The Forest Service said Monday that firefighters had reached 10% containment of the Big Hollow Fire, which grew to nearly 21,000 acres.
A shift in the winds, wetter weather and a wave of firefighting reinforcements in the area contributed to an improved outlook for residents of nearby communities. The Forest Service continued to recommend caution for residents in the Lewis River Valley.
Smoky conditions peaked locally Sunday, with fine-particle air quality reaching "Hazardous" in Longview, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency. Conditions had improved to "Very Unhealthy" by Monday morning.
Increased moisture in the air turned the smoke foggier and reduced the apocalyptic orange glow of last week, but that doesn't mean the air is safer to breathe, according to officials.
The National Weather Service recommends residents limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of water and keep windows and doors closed while at home.
Though the dense smoke likely won't go away this week, air conditions are likely to improve in the area as well, Portland weather service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said Monday. A stronger weather system is moving in from the Pacific Ocean that could bring wind and rain to the area.
"That will start to improve air quality — the winds especially," Muessle said. "There will be a little improvement with rain, but really it's going to be winds."
The Longview and Kelso school districts announced they would remain in total distance learning, including high-risk students who had been served in person, on Tuesday. Longview will continue to provide meals at all normal locations, but Kelso will not.
Three Rivers Christian School, which is holding in-person learning, is holding half days Tuesday and Wednesday.'
According to a press release, the school has strong air filtration systems, but because it cannot allow students to take outdoor mask breaks, elementary students will get take-home work for the afternoon and middle and high schoolers will have their last three periods on Google Classroom.
To the east, the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot continued to grow slowly, to about 20,800 acres.
The fire is located about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar. Forest Service officials believe the fire started around the evening of September 7 or the early morning September 8. Its cause officially remained unknown as of Tuesday.
Early on last week, the fire made a 10-mile run to the west, driven by strong winds, Gifford Pinchot spokesperson Gala Miller said. A shift in the winds is now bringing a gentle ocean breeze from the west, bringing cooler and more humid weather and slowing the fire's spread west.
The fire is still growing on all sides, but its growth has become "much more measured and predictable," Miller said.
The Fire Service reported 262 fire personnel are attacking the fire, along with nine fire engines and two water tenders. The fire is burning mostly in remote, steep terrain, making it tactically difficult to fight, Miller said.
"This is not a fire we're going to get a containment line around in short order, and put it out," Miller said. "It's likely to continue to burn until we have a significant rain or snow event."
In that sense, the fact that it started relatively late into fire season carries a hidden blessing, Miller said, since the days are getting shorter, and colder weather is on the horizon.
"We're not out of trouble yet," Miller said. "The potential for additional warm weather is still there."
Forest Service officials downgraded evacuation levels for the Big Hollow Fire from Level 2 (Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready) on Monday. Areas north and west of the fire remained under that order, including Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt.
For those living in the affected area, "Be Ready" means residents should prepare their homes against flying embers and create or maintain defensible space in case a fire approaches.
The only evacuees from the Big Hollow Fire so far are several dozen cabin owners at the Government Mineral Springs campground, Miller said. They were able to get their belongings and leave the area Sunday, and officials have installed sprinklers and cleared woods in the area in case the fire comes closer.
As of Monday, no other areas near the fire were under evacuation orders, Miller said.
