Smoke sticks around, prompting severe weather declaration in Longview

"This is not a fire we're going to get a containment line around in short order, and put it out," Miller said. "It's likely to continue to burn until we have a significant rain or snow event."

In that sense, the fact that it started relatively late into fire season carries a hidden blessing, Miller said, since the days are getting shorter, and colder weather is on the horizon.

"We're not out of trouble yet," Miller said. "The potential for additional warm weather is still there."

Forest Service officials downgraded evacuation levels for the Big Hollow Fire from Level 2 (Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready) on Monday. Areas north and west of the fire remained under that order, including Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt.

For those living in the affected area, "Be Ready" means residents should prepare their homes against flying embers and create or maintain defensible space in case a fire approaches.