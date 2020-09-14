Smoke sticks around for now, Big Hollow Fire evacuations downgraded

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smoke will likely stick around Southwest Washington through this week, and the Forest Service Monday said firefighters have reached 10% containment against the Big Hollow fire, which has grown to nearly 21,000 acres.

A weather system that meteorologists hoped would bring relief from the smoke fizzled out over the weekend, the Department of Ecology said Monday. In fact, light winds drew in even more smoke from Oregon fires along the I-5 corridor.

Part of the problem is the dense clouds of smoke, which have kept temperatures stagnant and low and thus reduced the afternoon winds that would ordinarily help blow them away, Portland weather service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said Monday. As temperatures remain low, smoke particles remain close to the ground.

Increased moisture in the air has turned the smoke foggier and reduced the apocalyptic orange glow of last week, but that doesn't mean the air is safe to breathe.

Smoky conditions peaked locally Sunday, with fine-particle air quality reaching "Hazardous" in Longview, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency. Conditions had improved to "Very Unhealthy" by Monday morning.