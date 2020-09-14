Smoke sticks around for now, Big Hollow Fire evacuations downgraded

Smoke will likely stick around Southwest Washington through this week, and the Forest Service Monday said firefighters have reached 10% containment against the Big Hollow fire, which has grown to nearly 21,000 acres.
A weather system that meteorologists hoped would bring relief from the smoke fizzled out over the weekend, the Department of Ecology said Monday. In fact, light winds drew in even more smoke from Oregon fires along the I-5 corridor.
Part of the problem is the dense clouds of smoke, which have kept temperatures stagnant and low and thus reduced the afternoon winds that would ordinarily help blow them away, Portland weather service meteorologist Rebecca Muessle said Monday. As temperatures remain low, smoke particles remain close to the ground.
Increased moisture in the air has turned the smoke foggier and reduced the apocalyptic orange glow of last week, but that doesn't mean the air is safe to breathe.
Smoky conditions peaked locally Sunday, with fine-particle air quality reaching "Hazardous" in Longview, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency. Conditions had improved to "Very Unhealthy" by Monday morning.
The National Weather Service recommends residents limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of water and keep windows and doors closed while at home.
Though the dense smoke likely won't go away this week, air conditions are likely to improve, Muessle said. A stronger weather system is moving in from the Pacific Ocean that is forecast to bring wind and rain to the area.
The rain can effectively "scrub" smoke particles out of the air, but it's the wind that will really make a difference, Muessle said.
"That will start to improve air quality — the winds especially," Muessle said. "There will be a little improvement with rain, but really it's going to be winds."
Meanwhile, the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot has grown to about 20,800 acres. That area of the Gifford Pinchot forest remained closed Monday.
The fire is located about 15 miles northwest of Carson and 7 miles southeast of Cougar.
Forest Service officials downgraded evacuation levels for the Big Hollow Fire from Level 2 (Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready), citing improvements in weather, humidity and fire behavior.
Areas north and west of the fire are under a Level 1 evacuation order, including Yale, Cougar, Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt.
For those living in the affected area, "Be Ready" means residents should prepare their homes against flying embers and create or maintain defensible space in case a fire approaches.
Nine fire engines and two water tenders are attacking the fire, according to the Forest Service.
This story will be updated.
