Smelt dipping fishery on Tuesday

Kessina Lee, WDFW’s Southwest Region director, said in the press release that WDFW worked alongside county officials and the Governor’s Office when making the determination to open the fishery.

“The conclusion was that this fishery could be held safely, but it requires everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of infection,” Lee said. “If you feel sick, stay home. Don’t go shoulder-to-shoulder with other people, even if they’re pulling in fish. We have to work together to make sure everyone goes home healthy at the end of the day.”

Each dip-netter may retain 10 pounds of smelt per day, and all smelt caught must be retained up to the daily limit. Ten pounds is about a quarter of a 5-gallon bucket. No fishing license is required.

A new rule this year is that all individual harvesters must use a separate container to hold their catch, and the container must be in the harvester's presence or identified with the harvester's name. It is illegal to harvest smelt from a vessel.

Columbia River smelt, or eulachon, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2010, so managers monitor the run to ensure there are enough fish to support a recreational opening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.