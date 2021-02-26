Smelt dipping fishery on Tuesday

Prepare your dip nets — there will be a one-day recreational smelt dipping window this Tuesday. The traditional iconic event occurs one or two times yearly, if at all.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are "encouraging continued responsible recreation, proper use of facial coverings and social distancing" on March 2, when a portion of the Cowlitz River opens to recreational dip netting along the shore from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last year's fishery sent dippers home with an estimated 35,000 pounds of smelt during the first of two fishery openings last year, according to Laura Heironimus, WDFW’s Columbia River smelt spokesperson.
While last year brought smelt dippers shoulder-to shoulder, WDFW is asking that everyone stays 6 feet apart this year and wears masks.
“This fishery is very popular, and people come from all over to take part in it,” Heironimus said in a Friday press release. “We want people to be able to get outdoors and enjoy this unique opportunity. But it’s extremely important that everyone wears a mask and gives each other space to comfortably and responsibly enjoy this fishery. There’s plenty of river for everyone.”
The portion of the river open to dip netting extends from the Highway 432 Bridge upstream to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat Ramp, about 1,300 feet upstream from the Highway 411/A Street Bridge in Castle Rock.
Kessina Lee, WDFW’s Southwest Region director, said in the press release that WDFW worked alongside county officials and the Governor’s Office when making the determination to open the fishery.
“The conclusion was that this fishery could be held safely, but it requires everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of infection,” Lee said. “If you feel sick, stay home. Don’t go shoulder-to-shoulder with other people, even if they’re pulling in fish. We have to work together to make sure everyone goes home healthy at the end of the day.”
Each dip-netter may retain 10 pounds of smelt per day, and all smelt caught must be retained up to the daily limit. Ten pounds is about a quarter of a 5-gallon bucket. No fishing license is required.
A new rule this year is that all individual harvesters must use a separate container to hold their catch, and the container must be in the harvester's presence or identified with the harvester's name. It is illegal to harvest smelt from a vessel.
Columbia River smelt, or eulachon, were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2010, so managers monitor the run to ensure there are enough fish to support a recreational opening.