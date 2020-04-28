Smaller cities, counties to receive state funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced nearly $300 million will be awarded from the state’s federal stimulus funding to local governments that did not receive direct federal funding for coronavirus relief.

Cities and counties with populations of fewer than 500,000 that weren't eligible under the federal stimulus plan will receive the state funds, according to a press release. Each county will receive at least $250,000, and each city will receive at least $25,000 from the state.

The state has not yet released a list of how the money will be distributed among the state's cities, and which cities will get it.

“Cities and counties are on the front line of fighting this pandemic, especially our public health jurisdictions,” Inslee said in the release.

“This funding will help our local partners across Washington meet the needs of their communities as we work together to defeat the virus," the governor added. "These vital resources can be used to cover critical expenses arising from the COVID-19 emergency, including isolation and quarantine sites, staffing and the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for health care providers and first responders.”

Concerned about COVID-19?