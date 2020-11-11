Small tornado in St. Helens causes damage to four houses, no injuries

A small tornado with 60- to 65-miles-per-hour winds ripped limbs off trees, speared them through roofs and knocked over garbage cans over 1.7 miles in St. Helens just after noon on Tuesday.

According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, St. Helens firefighters were called out to the area of Columbia Boulevard, near McBride Elementary School, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported tornado. After investigating, they found three houses "where larger evergreen limbs had been speared (through) rooftops of houses, a home with the roofing peeled up from the porch overhang, multiple garbage cans blown over and numerous limbs down in roadways and hanging from over utility lines."

The National Weather Service came out to investigate and determined that it was an EF-0 tornado on the Fujita scale, which is the lowest rating on the scale. It said the tornado started at 12:20 p.m. near Pittsburgh and Robinette roads and lasted about 6 minutes. That level of tornado produced winds 60 to 65 miles per hour and carved out a 1.7 mile path of damage about 200 yards wide, the National Weather Service said. It ended near McBride Elementary School.

Fire crews helped clean up the neighborhood, and nobody was injured, the Columbia River press release said.

