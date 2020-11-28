Small Business Saturday makes shops 'almost feel like normal'

Masked shoppers wandered Commerce Avenue in Longview on Saturday, most carrying bags and boxes of goods from local shops as they participated in Shop Local Saturday.
Local stores said after leaner times due to COVID-19, it was a relief to have a steady stream of customers.
At Jojo and Coco Boutique and Wander, customers browsed the many sales and stood in spaced-out lines to purchase their items.
“Today is going well. It’s nice,” Jojo and Coco Boutique owner JoAnna Asplund said between serving customers. “We’ve had a pretty steady stream of businesses lately, but it’s especially busy today.”
Wander owner Marnie Harris added that the shops, which share space, are doing well because of all the community support.
The Blevins reopened Blevin Estate Sales for the first time since March. Debbie Blevin said the shop changed owners a few days before, and it was nice to see people in the shop again.
D. A. Wolfe, who said she bought the thrift shop to help support her program for veterans in need, said she was excited to get the shop running full time, as long as COVID-19 restrictions allowed for it.
Double J’s and Red Leaf had food trucks on Commerce, and several groups of shoppers braved the winter temperatures to sit outside at Mill City Grill. As of Nov. 16, restaurants and bars are limited to to-go service and outdoor dining per Gov. Jay Inslee.
Michelle Philbrook, owner of Posh on Commerce, said she wished more restaurants could be open, as that always made Shop Local Saturday more enjoyable. However, she said business was booming anyway.
“It almost feels like normal,” she said. “It’s a huge relief.”
Philbrook said sales are fairly similar to last year’s, and that she thinks her business will be able to weather the coming holiday season as more potential restrictions loom.
“There is so much support locally,” Philbrook said. “As long as the community keeps supporting us we’ll be fine.”
Support Local Journalism
In Woodland, the local chamber of commerce hosted a formal Shop Local Saturday for the first time this year, Woodland Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Denise Miller said.
“We really want to support our small businesses, especially with COVID-19 and closures right now,” Miller said.
After stopping by shops all morning, Miller said the event was going well so far. The chamber also put together a punch card program, where shoppers could mark that they visited the nine businesses participating the program, then turn it in to be entered in a drawing for a gift basket worth over $200.
“Woodland supports small and local businesses,” she said. “We want to see everyone thrive.”
The Yoder family from Kelso said they started out in Castle Rock Saturday morning, then shopped their way down to Longview by early afternoon.
“We’re shopping in general but also looking for stocking stuffers, little things instead of going to a big box store,” Laura Yoder said.
She said while they found good deals, “that’s not why we’re shopping.”
“The deal is supporting our local stores,” Brad Yoder said.
Dawn Gregg, owner of the Soap Factory, said while sales are down a little from normal, “they’re not terrible” and she thinks her longtime customers will help her holiday season sales.
“We’ve been here a long time,” she said.
Gregg chose to once again spread her sales over a few weeks, because even in non-pandemic times she prefers not to concentrate all the shoppers on one day.
While COVID-19 means customers can no longer come in and handle or smell each of her homemade soaps, she said “everyone has been really understanding, because we’re all in this together.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.