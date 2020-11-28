Small Business Saturday makes shops 'almost feel like normal'

Masked shoppers wandered Commerce Avenue in Longview on Saturday, most carrying bags and boxes of goods from local shops as they participated in Shop Local Saturday.

Local stores said after leaner times due to COVID-19, it was a relief to have a steady stream of customers.

At Jojo and Coco Boutique and Wander, customers browsed the many sales and stood in spaced-out lines to purchase their items.

“Today is going well. It’s nice,” Jojo and Coco Boutique owner JoAnna Asplund said between serving customers. “We’ve had a pretty steady stream of businesses lately, but it’s especially busy today.”

Wander owner Marnie Harris added that the shops, which share space, are doing well because of all the community support.

The Blevins reopened Blevin Estate Sales for the first time since March. Debbie Blevin said the shop changed owners a few days before, and it was nice to see people in the shop again.

D. A. Wolfe, who said she bought the thrift shop to help support her program for veterans in need, said she was excited to get the shop running full time, as long as COVID-19 restrictions allowed for it.