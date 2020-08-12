You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small airplane makes landing south of Kelso airfield Tuesday
0 comments

Small airplane makes landing south of Kelso airfield Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

An small aircraft had a "rough" landing at the end of Talley Way in Kelso Tuesday, but there were no reported injuries.

According to police call logs, several people called in a small white plane that landed in a cloud of dust around 1:15 p.m.

Kelso Airport manager Christopher Paolini said the two people made an emergency landing about a mile south of the airfield, but he did not know what caused the emergency. He said "thankfully, no one was injured."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Lexington yard sales are a hit
Local

Lexington yard sales are a hit

Ripped jeans. Paintings. Toy guitars. Antique jars. From sandals and candles to an old basketball, the Lexington yard sales had something for all.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News