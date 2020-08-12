Small airplane makes landing south of Kelso airfield Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An small aircraft had a "rough" landing at the end of Talley Way in Kelso Tuesday, but there were no reported injuries.

According to police call logs, several people called in a small white plane that landed in a cloud of dust around 1:15 p.m.

Kelso Airport manager Christopher Paolini said the two people made an emergency landing about a mile south of the airfield, but he did not know what caused the emergency. He said "thankfully, no one was injured."

