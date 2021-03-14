Sixth annual Students in Need fundraiser kicks off to help students overcome barriers

The Daily News and Lower Columbia College Foundation today are launching the sixth annual Students in Need fundraising drive to help support students.

The fundraising effort feeds the Student Success Fund at LCC, which provides emergency grants to students who are most at-risk for abandoning higher education goals due to financial hardships. Completion rates for LCC’s Student Success Fund recipients are nearly double that of all LCC students, the college said.

Unlike other scholarships, the funds can be used for not only tuition and books, but also for test fees, emergency housing and heating costs, emergency childcare expenses and emergency transportation.

The Daily News General Manager David Cuddihy said TDN is excited to partner with the LCC Foundation again for the drive because “education is so critical in our community.”

“The role LCC plays in ensuring that an educated, trained, skilled workforce is developed right here in the region is so critical,” he said. “The thought of any student not being able to proceed with bettering themselves over fuel, or books, or any of the number of ways this fund helps students each year — we have to do our part to ensure that doesn’t happen.”