Sixth annual Students in Need fundraiser kicks off to help students overcome barriers

The Daily News and Lower Columbia College Foundation today are launching the sixth annual Students in Need fundraising drive to help support students.
The fundraising effort feeds the Student Success Fund at LCC, which provides emergency grants to students who are most at-risk for abandoning higher education goals due to financial hardships. Completion rates for LCC’s Student Success Fund recipients are nearly double that of all LCC students, the college said.
Unlike other scholarships, the funds can be used for not only tuition and books, but also for test fees, emergency housing and heating costs, emergency childcare expenses and emergency transportation.
The Daily News General Manager David Cuddihy said TDN is excited to partner with the LCC Foundation again for the drive because “education is so critical in our community.”
“The role LCC plays in ensuring that an educated, trained, skilled workforce is developed right here in the region is so critical,” he said. “The thought of any student not being able to proceed with bettering themselves over fuel, or books, or any of the number of ways this fund helps students each year — we have to do our part to ensure that doesn’t happen.”
Since 2012, the fund has provided nearly $466,000 in emergency grants to nearly 890 students. The average award is $526, which for many students is the difference between completing their program and dropping out.
TDN first started the Students in Need fundraiser to assist the fund in 2016. TDN covers all the administrative costs, so every dollar donated goes directly to students.
In five years, the Students in Need fundraiser has raised $187,817. The fundraiser also helped LCC meet its goal of a $1 million endowment for the Student Success Fund, so it can produce at least $50,000 annually for emergency grants. The endowment is now at $1.1 million, and this year the LCC Foundation Board increased the amount of grants awarded to nearly $90,000 due to the pandemic.
This year, the Students in Need goal is to raise $30,000 by May 9. Donate online at <&underline>http://tdn.com/students</&underline> , or by sending a check to The Daily News attn: Students in Need, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632.
“The community set an all-time record high with our Neighbors in Need campaign in December; wouldn’t it be great to run it back and do the same with Students in Need?” Cuddihy said.