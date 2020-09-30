 Skip to main content
Six-vehicle crash near La Center backs up traffic Wednesday
Six-vehicle crash near La Center backs up traffic Wednesday

Milepost 19.1 crash

A six-vehicle crash on the Northbound I-5 north of La Center backed up traffic for more than five miles Wednesday morning. 

 WSDOT

A six-vehicle crash on the Northbound I-5 north of La Center backed up traffic for more than five miles Wednesday morning. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a collision just after 10:15 a.m. blocked the center and right lanes at milepost 19.1, near the North Fork of the Lewis River, until further notice. 

Washington State Patrol spokesman Will Finn said the crash involved three commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles and one truck towing a trailer. About 70 gallons of fuel has spilled into Lewis River, and the State Department of Ecology has boats in water for containment, Finn said.

"Please expect long delays and use caution if you’re heading through the area," a WSDOT press release said. 

