Six new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday
Six new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County officials reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 194. 

The new increase follows a large June increase in infection,  with about 60% of the county's total COVID-19 cases reported in June. 

There are now 120 active cases in the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, but no new hospitalizations.

One Cowlitz virus patient who was hospitalized outside of the county appears to have been discharged. According to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, there were two outside hospitalizations Tuesday, but only one Wednesday. 

However, the number of recovered cases has reminded stable at 74 since Friday, and the county has reported no virus-related deaths.

