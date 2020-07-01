Six new Cowlitz COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County officials reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 194.

The new increase follows a large June increase in infection, with about 60% of the county's total COVID-19 cases reported in June.

There are now 120 active cases in the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, but no new hospitalizations.

One Cowlitz virus patient who was hospitalized outside of the county appears to have been discharged. According to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website, there were two outside hospitalizations Tuesday, but only one Wednesday.

However, the number of recovered cases has reminded stable at 74 since Friday, and the county has reported no virus-related deaths.

