Six hours before polls close, Cowlitz County voter turnout hits record number

Record numbers of votes were cast in the general election in Cowlitz County, as more than 57,000 county residents had already submitted their ballots six hours before polls closed.

County election officials said the county was on track to top 80% of registered voters this year.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 78.7% of the county's registered voters had cast their ballots in the election. That exceeds the 75.5% and 77.7% turnout recorded in 2016 and 2012, respectively.

County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said voter turnout could easily hit 80% or higher. To beat the turnout record set in 2008, voter turnout this year would have to grow above 82.7%.

The total number of ballots cast in the election had already exceeded every past presidential election year dating back to 2000. The data posted at 1:30 p.m. showed this year surpassing 2016 totals — the next highest ballot total in recent memory — by nearly 10,000 ballots.

Final turnout numbers won't be available until later this week. The county was to release the first round of results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.