Six days of razor clam digging on the Southwest Washington coast open Saturday

Grab your shovels and flashlights — Saturday starts six days of state-approved razor clam digging in the evenings along the Southwest Washington coast.

People can dig for the razor clams at differing times through Thursday at five state-approved beaches from near the Quinault Reservation in the north to Long Beach in the south, reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Diggers might not need headlamps this weekend. Outgoing tides for Saturday and Sunday are expected to start before sunset, officials say, marking a rare occurrence to dig by daylight during the winter.

The WDFW suggests digging an hour or two in intertidal zones before expected low tides to find the most clams. The minimum harvest amount is 15 — five less than the increased allotment in 2021, the state says.

Diggers 15 years old and older must have a fishing license and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. The next round of tentative razer clam digging dates are Feb. 14 through 18 and Feb. 26 through 28, according to the WDFW.

