Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced razor clam digging reopened at Mocrocks beach Friday followed by opportunities Sunday and Tuesday. This is in addition to Copalis Beach opening on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday.

"The forecast looks good for another six days of razor clam harvest on Copalis and Mocrocks only," said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist, in a news release. "That combined with later sunsets and deeper low tides should provide plenty of opportunity for successful digging."

The Washington Department of Health labs indicate domoic acid levels at Long Beach and Twin Harbors beaches were still above the health guideline levels. WDFW reports staff will announce future digging opportunities when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities, according to the state. WDFW reports shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. WDOH requires two test samples taken around seven days apart, must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for razor clam digging.

Schedule The following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled: Friday, 4:29 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Mocrocks

Saturday, 5:19 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Copalis

Sunday, 6:04 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Mocrocks

Monday, 6:46 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Copalis

Tuesday, 7:26 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks

Wednesday, 8:05 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Copalis

The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container. Digging is prohibited in the razor clam reserve located just south of the Ocean City approach on Copalis. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.