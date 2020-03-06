Sinkhole closes West Kelso intersection

The City of Kelso Friday morning closed the intersection of Second Avenue Northwest and Grant Street because of a sinkhole.
Side streets are also closed until further notice.
It's unknown how long the intersection and streets would be closed. Kelso officials weren't immediately available Friday.
