Sinkhole closes West Kelso intersection
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso public works employees inspect a sinkhole that closed the intersection of Second Avenue Northwest and Grant Street and neighboring side streets on Friday. No further information on how long the intersection would be closed was available Friday afternoon. 

 Courtney Talak

The City of Kelso Friday morning closed the intersection of Second Avenue Northwest and Grant Street because of a sinkhole. 

Side streets are also closed until further notice.

It's unknown how long the intersection and streets would be closed. Kelso officials weren't immediately available Friday. 

