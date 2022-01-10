 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Sinkhole closes Spirit Lake Memorial Highway near Tower Road Monday

Traffic safety cone

Both directions of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway closed Monday morning until further notice because of a large sinkhole at milepost 13.5 near Tower Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

Drivers should expect delays and use State Route 505 as an alternate route. Department of Transportation crews will cut out existing pavement, excavate under the roadway and fill the hole with concrete, which will need time to set, according to the agency. 

Tags

