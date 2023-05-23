Commuters across the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier will encounter a single-lane closure early Thursday morning.

Repair work is set to take place from 1:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will be flagged to alternate through the single open lane.

A crew from the Washington State Department of Transportation will be reinforcing the temporary repairs done to the bridge’s fractured floor beam in April and trying to smooth out the traffic flow over the temporary plate on the bridge.

The full repairs to the beam and the bridge’s finger joints are set to start at 8 p.m. July 16 and last up to eight days. WSDOT said no work is expected to happen over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.