Single-car crash in Rainier sends person one to hospital Tuesday
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, a car crashed on Highway 30 near Graham Road just after 6:30 a.m. 

A Tuesday morning crash in Rainier sent one person with "significant, non-life-threatening injuries" to the hospital. 

According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, a car crashed on Highway 30 near Graham Road just after 6:30 a.m. A team of 10 firefighters responded and had to use extrication tools to remove the single occupant of the car.

"Friendly reminder to use safe speeds and avoid distracted driving while operating a vehicle," a Columbia River Fire & Rescue press release said. 

