Single-car crash in Rainier sends one person to hospital Tuesday

A Tuesday morning crash in Rainier sent one person with "significant, non-life-threatening injuries" to the hospital.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, a car crashed on Highway 30 near Graham Road just after 6:30 a.m. A team of 10 firefighters responded and had to use extrication tools to remove the single occupant of the car.
A statement in the press release notes drivers should "use safe speeds and avoid distracted driving while operating a vehicle."
