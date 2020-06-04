Singing demonstration planned for Oregon Way on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Longview singing demonstration from noon to 8 p.m. Friday along Oregon Way is intended to support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a Facebook post Junior Shaw said he is organizing a "peaceful demonstration powered by peace, love, unity, respect and music."

"We will use the most powerful tool we possess, our voice, and what better than singing," the post reads. "Come sing with us, let's fill the streets with positive energy."

People will gather at 360 Oregon Way to sing and dance, according to the post, and participants are asked to "bring your signs, leave the negativity" and wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Shaw could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The location of the event is the location of the Blue Sky Bar and Grill, but it was not clear whether the grill endorses the event.

