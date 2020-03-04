Silver Lake man sentenced to nearly six years for child molestation

A 73-year-old Silver Lake man convicted of molesting two child family members was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Tuesday.
Verl Leroy Lee maintained his innocence during the hearing in the courtroom of the Cowlitz County Jail. He intends to appeal his trial, his attorney said.
“I’m very sorry and ask for forgiveness for the things I’ve done that have brought us to this grave situation,” Verl Lee said before sentencing. “I am not a child abuser, and I am not a threat to anyone. It took two trials for (the victims) to get their stories severe enough to get me convicted. ... I cannot prove that I did not abuse these girls, because that is impossible. So the only thing I have left is to ask for the mercy of this court.”
“This is never going to be an easy case,” said Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett, who said she struggled in coming to the right sentence before deciding on 67 months.
Prosecutors charged Lee with two counts of first-degree child molestation in June. The victims, neither of whom was more than 6 years old at the time, told authorities in April that Lee had inappropriately touched them multiple times, according to court documents.
When deputies interviewed Lee, he admitted to “patting” them on the backside but said nothing sexual ever occurred.
Lee’s first trial ended in November when jurors were unable to come to a decision after deliberating for six hours. A new jury convicted him in January after a second trial.
“This has been the deepest betrayal I have ever experienced,” a family member said in a statement at Lee’s sentencing. “(Lee) was patriarch of the family. We trusted him with everything, and with every aspect of our life. When CPS contacted us, we couldn’t believe, and didn’t believe the allegations could possible be true.
“But it became clear to us that the defendant did in fact sexually assault (the victims),” she continued. “How dare he.”
Lee groomed the victims and “betrayed their trust,” she said. “We did not put the defendant into jail. He earned his way into jail.”
But Judge Fassett also received packets of letters from the community in support of Lee, and four people spoke on behalf of his character during sentencing.
One man told Judge Fassett in court that Lee took him into his home for about five years during a rough period in his life, and he never saw “anything like this” during that time with Lee.
“Never once had I ever felt anything but love and compassion coming from him,” a woman told the judge Tuesday.
Lee’s standard sentencing range was 67 to 89 months. He had no prior criminal history, according to attorneys. Prosecutors asked for the highest sentence, which would have left him in prison for seven years and five months.
“This is not the first time where we have heard, ‘I don’t believe that somebody could have done this, because they’re a good Christian man,’ “ Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Hughes said.
Lee will also have to register as a sex offender and stay 100 yards away from the victims under Fassett’s sentence.
In a pre-sentence interview, Lee told an investigator he was “too free with the girls” and admitted to wrestling, tickling and scratching their backs. He said he wished he had realized that his behavior was not appropriate, according to the investigation.
Court records indicate the victims’ court-appointed guardians have also sued Lee in civil court. The lawsuit asks for compensation for counseling and health care expenses as well as damages for the suffering and emotional distress inflicted on the victims, all to be proved at trial.