Silver Lake man sentenced to nearly six years for child molestation

Lee’s first trial ended in November when jurors were unable to come to a decision after deliberating for six hours. A new jury convicted him in January after a second trial.

“This has been the deepest betrayal I have ever experienced,” a family member said in a statement at Lee’s sentencing. “(Lee) was patriarch of the family. We trusted him with everything, and with every aspect of our life. When CPS contacted us, we couldn’t believe, and didn’t believe the allegations could possible be true.

“But it became clear to us that the defendant did in fact sexually assault (the victims),” she continued. “How dare he.”

Lee groomed the victims and “betrayed their trust,” she said. “We did not put the defendant into jail. He earned his way into jail.”

But Judge Fassett also received packets of letters from the community in support of Lee, and four people spoke on behalf of his character during sentencing.

One man told Judge Fassett in court that Lee took him into his home for about five years during a rough period in his life, and he never saw “anything like this” during that time with Lee.

“Never once had I ever felt anything but love and compassion coming from him,” a woman told the judge Tuesday.