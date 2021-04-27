Silver alert issued for Kalama woman Berdie Waser

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued a silver alert for Kalama resident Berdie Waser.
Waser, 80, has dementia and often doesn’t remember where she lives, the alert said. She left in a Subaru Crosstrek during the early morning hours Tuesday from China Garden Road without her medications or cell phone.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has long, gray hair. Her eyes are blue and she is white. Waser was last seen wearing a white sweater and pajama pants.
Her 2013 Crosstrek is dark gray with a dent on the back bumper. Plate is WA AXJ1068.
Call the sheriff’s office at (360) 577-3092 with any information.
