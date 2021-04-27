 Skip to main content
Silver alert issued for Kalama woman Berdie Waser
berdie waser

Berdie Waser, 80, has dementia and left her China Garden Road home early Tuesday morning. 

 Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office, contributed

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued a silver alert for Kalama resident Berdie Waser.

Waser, 80, has dementia and often doesn’t remember where she lives, the alert said. She left in a Subaru Crosstrek during the early morning hours Tuesday from China Garden Road without her medications or cell phone.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has long, gray hair. Her eyes are blue and she is white. Waser was last seen wearing a white sweater and pajama pants.

Her 2013 Crosstrek is dark gray with a dent on the back bumper. Plate is WA AXJ1068.

Call the sheriff’s office at (360) 577-3092 with any information.

