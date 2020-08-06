Siipola loses lead in commissioner race; others remain close

Democratic challenger Rosemary Siipola went from first to last and incumbent Arne Mortensen surged into first place after further ballot counting Thursday in the race for a Cowlitz County commissioner seat, but the three-way race was still too close to call.
Mortensen, a Kalama Republican, moved into first place in the “top two primary” with a vote total of 3,125, leading Woodland Republican Will Finn, who had 2,920 votes, and Siipola, who was just 16 back of Finn at 2,904, according to returns posted by the Cowlitz County Elections office Thursday night.
The top two finishers will face off in the November general election. Siipola, a former Kalama city councilwoman, had led the pack before Thursday’s count, and Mortensen had been out of the running in third place. More ballot counting remains, but as it stood Thursday night the contest for second place would fall within the standard for an automatic recount.
Mortensen is seeking a second four-year term as commissioner for District 1, which covers the Kelso, Kalama and Woodland areas. Only voters in that district could cast votes in the primary, though the contest will be countywide in the general election.
Results from the next round of ballot counting are expected late Friday. Cowlitz County’s primary election turnout so far is nearly 54%, according to the elections office, with 36,499 of 67,809 registered voters casting ballots.
Two other local legislative races edged toward resolution Thursday.
Incumbent 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, remains in the top slot after Wednesday’s count with 56.5% of the vote and it looks like he will face Montesano Democrat Marianna Everson, who held her lead over Clint Bryson to earn the second slot in the general election. Everson had 8,020 votes, a 770-vote margin over Bryson’s 7,250, a nearly identical spread to earlier counts. The 19th District includes Longview, Kelso and Cowlitz County west of the Cowlitz River, all of Wahkiakum and Pacific counties and parts of Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
In the race for the 20th District House seat, Centralia Republican Peter Abbarno firmed up his first-place position and Democrat Timothy Zahn of Toutle maintained his slim lead over Republican Brian Lange, a Morton Republican, for second place. Abbarno, the candidate of the GOP establishment, won about 47.2% of the vote in the four-county district. Zahn tallied 26.2% of the vote and had nearly a 1,150-vote lead over Lange as a result of Thursday’s count.
