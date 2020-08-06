Siipola loses lead in commissioner race; others remain close

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic challenger Rosemary Siipola went from first to last and incumbent Arne Mortensen surged into first place after further ballot counting Thursday in the race for a Cowlitz County commissioner seat, but the three-way race was still too close to call.

Mortensen, a Kalama Republican, moved into first place in the “top two primary” with a vote total of 3,125, leading Woodland Republican Will Finn, who had 2,920 votes, and Siipola, who was just 16 back of Finn at 2,904, according to returns posted by the Cowlitz County Elections office Thursday night.

The top two finishers will face off in the November general election. Siipola, a former Kalama city councilwoman, had led the pack before Thursday’s count, and Mortensen had been out of the running in third place. More ballot counting remains, but as it stood Thursday night the contest for second place would fall within the standard for an automatic recount.

Mortensen is seeking a second four-year term as commissioner for District 1, which covers the Kelso, Kalama and Woodland areas. Only voters in that district could cast votes in the primary, though the contest will be countywide in the general election.