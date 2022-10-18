Signature Fare: Washington Way gas station serves homemade ribs, meatloaf, casseroles

Some people go to the Chevron on Washington Way for gas, cigarettes or snacks.

James Roberts, who works nearby, comes for the homemade meals.

"I eat here almost every day," he said.

At the Chevron on the corner of Washington and Industrial ways near Weyerhaeuser, staff serve homemade items like casseroles, soups, breakfast sandwiches and deli sandwiches.

Behind the rows of snack aisles and in front of fridges stacked with soda, are tables at which to dine. There is a full kitchen — equipped with tools like a grill, oven and fryer — behind the counter. Two cases stand next to the register: one for hot food and one for cold.

For four years, Manager Linsey Smith has helped prepare and sell home-cooked meals around the clock. The store is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

But the Castle Rock graduate gets why a gas station might not draw hungry customers.

"You don't go to a gas station for food," she said. "People have never seen a convenience store with food like this."

A cook prepares main dishes, while the remaining roughly 13 employees fry items behind the counter.

They offer calzones, in flavors like three meats and taco, as well as breakfast sandwiches, with items like sausage, bacon and eggs on croissants. Breakfast is ready by 3:30 a.m., Smith said.

Staff make their own deviled eggs, as well as chicken, walnut and grape salad. They serve fresh chicken tenders, Smith added.

The store has local owners, while Chevron is the brand name for the fuel sold, she said. Smith said the owners own six Cowlitz County convenience stores.

In addition to gas and food, outside is an Amazon Hub locker, where people can pick up Amazon orders if they don't have a mailing address or have a locked entrance to their apartment building which makes deliver difficult.

Specials rotate throughout the week.

On Tuesdays, staff serve Mexican style dishes like tacos, nachos or taco salads.

On Wednesdays, they sell homemade meatloaf, in flavors like traditional, bacon cheeseburger and jalapeno. A half-pound of meatloaf is served with macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy.

Chevron Signature Fare: Homemade meatloaf, served with macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy and a 32-ounce soda. Cost: $12.99 Address: 3357 Washington Way, Longview Hours: 24 hours, 360 days a year Info: 360-423-9650

On Thursdays, staff serve homemade casseroles in flavors like beef or chicken enchilada. People can order an 8-ounce, 12-ounce or 16-ounce portion.

On Thursdays, staff also serve specialty sandwiches like barbecue pulled pork or bacon, mushroom and swiss burgers.

On Fridays, they serve Louisiana-style, slow-cooked pork ribs and desserts like homemade apple crisps.

Smith said regulars are drawn to the store's relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

"It's more of a hearty, homey feel," she said.