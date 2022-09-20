Signature Fare: Refurbished downtown Woodland bar offers breakfast, happy hour and late-night menus

WOODLAND — Polly Merwin knew she wanted to purchase the then-closed bar on Davidson Avenue in Woodland as soon as she saw the building in 2019.

Merwin had recently moved from Portland with her family, and dreamed of opening her own bar for at least two decades, when she drove past the closed building.

"Everyone knew I'd own a bar one of these days," she said.

After connecting with the building's owner through social media, Merwin said she and her family spent three months gutting the 2,500-square-foot space and rebuilding the bar, tables and even walls inside the historic building.

The previous establishment's name — Merwin Tap — happened to include her married name, but she renamed the bar Brock's, after her maiden name, to pay homage to her grandparents.

"My grandpa was someone I really looked up to and admired," she said. A picture of her grandparents sits behind the bar.

Brock's Bar & Grill is a typical bar, Merwin said. It stays open until 1 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There is Karaoke on Wednesdays and live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Brock's Bar & Grill Signature Fare: Philly cheesesteak, made of grilled roast beef tossed in mozzarella, grilled onions and green peppers on a hoagie, and served with homemade potato salad, chips, beer-battered fries or tots. Cost: $15 Address: 134 Davidson Avenue, Woodland, Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to around 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Info: 360-841-8423 or www.brocksbarandgrill.com

In addition to a full bar with 12 taps for drafts, the bar offers food — from traditional bites like onion rings, mozzarella sticks and Philly cheesesteaks to more unique bar dishes like deep-fried ravioli and artichoke dip with baguettes. In the fall, staff will sell homemade soups, Merwin said.

"It's not just my opinion," she said, "the food is great."

The bar serves breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays and offers dishes like French toast, omelets and biscuits and gravy. Staff sell a prime rib or steak special at 4 p.m., Saturdays.

A happy hour, as well as a late-night menu are scheduled to start on Monday, Merwin said. Happy hour is set to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays and includes 50 cents off well drinks and drafts, while the late-night menu is set to be offered around 9:30 p.m. to midnight and include whole pizzas, pizza by the slice and chicken strips.

Popular drinks include the "quarantini" which includes blue Smirnoff, watermelon pucker, simple syrup and a sugared rim. Merwin said she created the cocktail during the pandemic.

Brock's Bar & Grill opened just before the COVID-19 outbreak, she added. Patrons joined the open bar in January 2021 for a "Day of Defiance" of the COVID-19 restrictions that banned bar and food service across the state during that time, reports The Seattle Times.

Merwin said she just "scraped by" during the shutdowns because most pandemic assistance required businesses to be open at least a year before the outbreak, which excluded Brock's. She said her husband built the bar's patio during COVID with donated wood to help the business stay open.

The bar, equipped with pool tables and flat-screen TVs, is for "making memories," she added, and not for fighting or toxicity. She said she hopes to build another Brock's Bar & Grill in another city one day.

"It's all about the customers," Merwin said. "It's not about me."