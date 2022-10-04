Signature Fare: Panko breaded fish, hand-pressed burgers served in rustic Cathlamet bar

CATHLAMET — A historic building in downtown Cathlamet has operated as a restaurant and bar on the bottom floor, with apartments above the eatery, for two years.
It was the brick facade of the Main Street building that attracted Stephanie Vossen to open The Spar Restaurant & Bar in September 2020.
Vossen said the nearly century-old building had housed restaurants in the past — including an eatery named The Spar in the 1960s — but had not offered food service in about a decade.
The Kalama native, who has a background in bookkeeping and property management, started rehabbing the building's six apartments first, then focused on reviving the bottom restaurant space.
She said people call the establishment a "working man's bar," thanks in part to the dark, brick interior and live-edge wooden tables. Vossen said the atmosphere fits the logging and fishing town.
"It's comfortable here," she said. "It's not stuffy, it's not uptown."
Vossen said one of the The Spar's signature dishes is the fish and chips, which comes with two or four pieces of cod, breaded in panko, then deep fried, and served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw with housemade dressing.
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturdays, The Spar offers a roughly 12-ounce prime rib special for $26.99. The special comes with mashed or baked potato, a vegetable, a roll and soup or salad. She said the eatery makes fresh soup every day.
She said Fridays are popular because they offer "fresh clam chowder." The restaurant serves breakfast, including dishes like pancakes and steak and eggs, on Saturdays and Sundays.
"It’s somewhere where you can come and hang out and have a couple beers and watch the football game," Vossen said.
About 80 people can fit in the 3,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, which offers pool tables, darts, live music and karaoke.
"There’s usually something going on," Vossen said.
Vossen said Cathlamet reminds her of Kalama, where she grew up and where she owns the Kalama Vintage Warehouse. She now lives in Cathlamet.
She said she created the eatery's menu by researching what Cathlamet was missing, and "wanted all-American fare" and "home-cooked meals."
She said all items — from the french fries to hand-pressed burgers — are made from scratch. There is no microwave in her kitchen, she added.
"We have great food and a great atmosphere," she said.
