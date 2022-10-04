Signature Fare: Panko breaded fish, hand-pressed burgers served in rustic Cathlamet bar

The Spar Restaurant & Bar

Signature Fare: Fish and chips, which includes pieces of cod, breaded in panko, and deep fried, as well as hand-cut fries and coleslaw with housemade dressing.

Cost: Two pieces for $14.99 and four pieces for $16.99.

Address: 83 Main St., Cathlamet

Hours: Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to around 11 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m. to around 11 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday.

Info: 360-849-8168, thesparcathlamet.com or www.facebook.com/thesparcathlamet