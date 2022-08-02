Signature Fare: My Thai Kitchen offers authentic dishes to Longview for seven years

Squeezed between a 20th Avenue laundromat and a convenience store, Maywee Suksamran’s kitchen has served homemade Thai dishes for roughly seven years.
Suksamran, who also goes by Pam, said My Thai Kitchen is her third and final restaurant, and due to rising costs of products and difficulty hiring staff, she plans to close the eatery when her lease is up in spring 2024.
Suksamran has been serving dishes like pad thai, green curry and pineapple fried rice since she and her husband relocated from California around 2015.
Before immigrating 21 years ago, Suksamran lived in a bustling Thai town two hours outside of the capital Bangkok, and said her older sister taught her to cook.
She owned two restaurants in California before moving to Longview, and attributes My Thai Kitchen as one of the first authentic Thai restaurants in the city, not an Americanized version. Suksamran cooks everything herself from her own recipes.
People are also reading…
Inside the tan building attached to the 20th Avenue Grocery, customers can step inside Suksamran’s Thai hideaway equipped with greenery, cymbal-centric music and displays of Buddha on maroon walls.
The restaurant can seat about 30 people inside, but since the pandemic, Suksamran has only served to-go orders. Social distancing guests in the small dining room was difficult, she said, and she still struggles to hire staff to serve tables.
Business used to be bustling, but since COVID began, Suksamran said the cost of some products has tripled, forcing her to slightly raise prices. She plans to close the eatery in about a year.
Today, people still flock to her kitchen for favorites like homemade Thai iced tea, pad see ew and sweet sticky rice with mango. One of her signature dishes is drunken noodles, which is comprised of flat rice noodles, egg, chili, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers and basil.
Suksamran said dishes are made with fresh ingredients, without additives like MSG.
“I love to cook, that’s the main thing,” she said. “I eat what I sell.”
On July 21, four co-workers ate to-go dishes inside — an option Suksamran offers to guests. Michelle Jones of Castle Rock ordered her usual — the chicken chow mein lunch special, which includes a side salad and fried wontons.
Terresa Malcolm of Silver Lake opted for the pad thai.
“If the pad thai is good, you know everything is good,” she said.
Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants’ signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday.
Contact Daily News City Editor Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.