Signature Fare: My Thai Kitchen offers authentic dishes to Longview for seven years

My Thai Kitchen

Signature Fare: Drunken noodles, made with flat rice noodles, egg, chili, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers and basil.

Cost: $12.95 for the dish with chicken, pork or tofu or $13.95 with beef or shrimp.

Address: 421 20th Ave., Longview.

Hours: To-go orders only, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 360-560-3779 or My Thai Kitchen on Facebook.