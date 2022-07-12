Signature Fare: Longview diner offers omelets but specializes in 'more'

When people crave omelets, they head to the four-decades-old diner off Washington Way, near 32nd Avenue.

When people want more food options, well, they go there too.

Omelettes & More has been serving breakfast and lunch classics like Denver omelets, pancakes and BLTs since co-owner Keith Bauman, 41, was born — a convenient trick to keep in mind the family's entrance into the food industry.

"It's easy to remember because we bought (the restaurant) about two weeks after he was born," his mother Marshia Bauman said.

The Denver omelet — with ham, diced green peppers and onions — has been a top breakfast item since the Baumans took over what was then called Irene's Cafe in 1981 — even if people say omelet in the current restaurant's name is misspelled.

"It's not going to change now," Marshia Bauman said.

'More'

Popular Omelettes & More items tend to come from the "More" category.

Big eaters stop by for heaping portions, like the chicken fried steak with gravy and two eggs for $11.45, or the menu's "Chicken and a Biscuit," which combines the chicken fried steak meal with biscuits and gravy for $11.55.

For lunch, people gravitate toward the cod club, a deep-fried cod sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese on a grilled French roll, which comes with fries, tater tots, fruit, salad or soup for $10.95.

Omelettes & More Signature Fare: The "Big Southern," which is comprised of a full order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, hash browns and choice of meat. Cost: $11.75. Address: 3120 Washington Way, Longview. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Info: 360-425-9260 or "Omelette's & More" on Facebook.

The eatery's signature dish, Keith Bauman said, is the "Big Southern," which covers two plates and is comprised of a full order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, hash browns and choice of ham, bacon or sausage for $11.75.

The 3,100-square-foot diner includes brown cushioned booths and wooden tables, with a breakfast bar for additional seating. Keith Bauman said customers like to sit at the bar for "coffee, conversation and to watch the show," of him bantering with kitchen staff as he ensures dishes' quality control from the kitchen to customers' seats. When he steps away from behind the bar, he jokingly puts a random customer in charge and tells them to "make him proud," he said.

Longtime servers like Pam Masters, who started in 1987, and Tina Scerbo, who started around 2001, welcome regulars and newcomers with the same infectious smiles. Some customers come in six to seven days a week, Marshia Bauman said. Once she had to move when she came in to eat and inadvertently sat in a regular's spot, she added.

History

Marshia Bauman and her husband Mike purchased the diner with Mike's brother Denny and his wife Merrilee Bauman when they were in their 30s. The deal included the convenient store and gas station Miller's Market next door on the corner of Washington Way and 32nd Avenue.

Denny, who owned the Woodshed restaurant down the street, brought the restaurant knowledge and Mike brought the retail experience, Marshia Bauman said.

When the Baumans took over the business, Washington Way was filled with traffic from nearby mills, she added, but heavy traffic died in the early 2000s.

By 2017, Keith Bauman was looking for a quieter gig than managing the convenience store, and bought out his aunt and uncle to work fulltime at the restaurant, where he previously helped cook and pay bills. Miller's Market was sold.

Keith Bauman still cooks on Thursdays, he said, making homemade items like the eatery's crepe batter and breakfast gravy, and expediting orders on the other roughly six days a week. Keith Bauman is the first Omelettes & More owner who frequents the eatery daily. His presence has boosted business despite the changes in traffic, his mother said.

Keith Bauman attributes the success to the eatery's menu.

"We serve good food people love at an affordable price," he said.