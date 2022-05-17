Signature Fare: Kalama deli shop sells Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich on 'home-baked' bread

KALAMA — Before downtown flooded in 2015, and the antique shop next door closed, Darrah Perryman was selling homemade pies and classic deli sandwiches on First Street for more than a decade.

Today, the Antique Deli & Pastry Shoppe is still a staple for catered lunches, holiday pies and what Perryman calls “home-baked” wheat bread.

Plus, there are still antiques.

An annex next to the shop of roughly 30 seats, includes about 10 more seats and a collection of antiques. Inside, the cafe, Norman Rockwell paintings and the words “Home Sweet Home Kalama” are lined on wallpapered walls.

The decorations are the primary change Perryman said she’s tweaked at the longtime eatery, which was once decorated in a Scottish theme. But the menu has remained consistent, including classic sandwiches, and freshly made soups and sweets.

A few years after the Seattle native moved to Kalama in 1996, Perryman said she started working at the sandwich shop. When the previous owner was ready to sell in 2000, Perryman said she threw her hat in the ring.

“It doesn’t really seem that long ago,” she said.

Antique Deli & Pastry Shoppe Signature Fare: Turkey gobbler, made with oven-roasted turkey, cream cheese and cranberry sauce on wheat bread. Cost: $10.75. Address: 413 North First Street, Kalama. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Info: 360-673-3310 or Antique Deli & Pastry Shoppe on Facebook.

The most popular sandwich is the turkey gobbler, she added, and customers often say the dish reminds them of Thanksgiving. Oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and cream cheese are piled on wheat bread, which is baked in house daily. Customers can choose a homemade mayonnaise and mustard-based potato or macaroni salad, or an Italian, tri-colored pasta salad as a side.

Perryman and her three-person staff can cater up to 150 sandwiches with just a few days notice, she said.

Soup varieties include cream of tomato, cheesy cauliflower and broccoli.

Customers can learn about the daily special on Facebook or over the phone. Tuesday’s special was spaghetti and garlic toast. Monday’s was a turkey provolone sandwich with basil mayo.

Perryman offers homemade cookies, like chocolate chip, ginger molasses and oatmeal raisin, which she bakes daily. Those that don’t sell quickly are sent to the fire department next door, she said, to avoid waste and add insurance.

“If we ever catch fire, they’ll be sure to come and help,” Perryman said.

Before the pandemic, the Antique Deli & Pastry Shoppe was open on weekends and sold pastries regularly. Perryman said she is slowly adding pastries back into the rotation and is considering opening on Saturdays again.

The restaurant never closed due to COVID-19, but instead switched to take-out only, she said. When a major flood hit Kalama in 2015, the shop was closed for 10 days for repairs, she added.

The eatery also offers pies by the slice. When holidays hit, people call to order whole homemade pumpkin, apple, marionberry and peanut butter pies, as well as cheesecakes with marionberry or cherry. The restaurant sells cobblers, like marionberry, and crisps, like rhubarb, and dessert bars, including lemon, peanut butter and raspberry.

Perryman attributes the restaurant’s success to quick, consistent service and fresh, heaping portions of food.

“If you go away hungry,” she said, “something wasn’t right.”

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants’ signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.