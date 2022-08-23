Quick, fried seafood and made-to-order, pan-seared meals.

Customers can get both at Mike Grimm's longrunning seafood restaurant on Commerce Avenue, he said.

For about three years, Grimm, along with his parents, has owned Freddy's Just for the Halibut, which he took over from founder Fred Kamp after Kamp's passing in 2018.

The owners may have changed since the eatery opened in 2004, but traditional favorites like fish and chips remain. New dishes like halibut and crab piccata have been added to the menu.

Step inside the eatery that seats about 70 people and customers are transported to the wooden confines of a seaworthy vessel, adorned with the nets, line and traps of a fisherman.

Grimm doesn't fish, he said. He cooks. Grimm has been in the restaurant industry since he was 17 years old, he said, studying culinary in New York after his Mark Morris High School graduation. Grimm has worked in restaurants in Washington, New York and Florida, but at Freddy's, the cuisine is centered around Alaska.

Alaska, or the Pacific Northwest, is where Grimm said the menu's salmon, halibut and Dungeness crab is primarily sourced. Petersburg, Alaska, was Kamp's favorite fishing destination, said Grimm, who still adorns the eatery's walls of family photos of the Kamps' excursions at sea.

For a more refined meal, Grimm offers a Dungeness crab and brie macaroni and cheese, served with lemon asparagus. On the more rustic side, he serves a po' boy made of blackened Alaskan halibut on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. The latter, he said, is one of his favorites.

Items — like fish and chips and seafood chowder — from Kamp's previous six-page menu remain staples. Grimm said the chowder is rumored to be an old recipe from Kamp's mom. The chowder and fish and chips are both naturally gluten free, and the fish and chips can be made with cod or halibut, he added.

Scallops, calamari, clam strips, prawns and oysters can also be fried in the mix. But it's not just seafood that is fried to a golden crisp. Mozzarella sticks and onion rings also can be coated and fried, joining other non-seafood items like a ribeye steak with garlic herb butter and a smoked prime rib dip on a hoagie roll.

"People come in to get fried food and they see other options and I think they are surprised," Grimm said.

On Monday, Connie Jacobson tried a new dish with her husband, Brian, who said they visit the eatery when in town.

"I had the pesto salmon today and it was really good," she said.

On Tuesdays, Grimm offers adobo-marinated halibut tacos. On Wednesdays, smoked wings are $1 each when an alcoholic drink is purchased. Thursdays is for smoked prime rib.

Grimm is aiming to open a fenced beer garden along Commerce Avenue, but doesn't have a date set. People come to Freddy's for the halibut, he added, but return for the variety.

"People say it's a mix of fast food and fine dining," he said.