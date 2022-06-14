Signature Fare: Fireside Cafe offers food for Kalama RV park and beyond

KALAMA — A breakfast and lunch spot inside a long-running RV camp isn't just for visitors, says manager Debbie Bushnell.

Fireside Cafe inside the Camp Kalama RV Park off Meeker Drive is open daily and serves classic meals like omelets, burgers and club sandwiches to regulars inside and outside the campsite.

Bushnell said visitors stop by the red building that sits about 35 people when they are entering or leaving the site and don't want to cook — a relatable sentiment for the Carrolls resident.

"If I was camping, it'd be nice to have a restaurant here," Bushnell said.

Other customers, even those from Kalama or Kelso, drop by when they notice the eatery's sign off Interstate 5 for the first time, she added.

Fireside Cafe Signature Fare: Virginia biscuits and gravy, with sausage, two eggs and biscuits, smothered in homemade gravy, and served with hash browns or small red potatoes with peppers. Cost: $16.99. Address: 5055 Meeker Dr., Kalama. Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily. Info: 360-673-3473 or Fireside Cafe on Facebook.

But the cafe has been a staple of the area for at least 26 years. A high-water mark from the area's 1996 flood stands next to the cafe's open sign, which is about as high as the front door.

New owners

Bushnell said Camp Kalama changed hands last winter after the previous longtime owners retired. The new owner RV Inn Style Resorts, operates nine other camping locations in Washington and three in Oregon, according to its website.

Since taking over, Bushnell said the company repaved a road on the property and is remodeling the bar located next to Fireside Cafe.

Camp Kalama includes a boat launch off the Kalama River, cabins, 30 and 50 amp RV plug ins, and water and sewage hook ups, according to its website. The facility offers daily and monthly stays. People can get discounts on daily rates by joining the company's discount club for $129 a year.

Menu

Bushnell said she works about every day, but would visit even when off because she likes the company.

"I keep threatening to make my bed back here," she said as she pointed to a storage area.

A cowbell above the wooden door frame rings with passing customers, who seat themselves while Bushnell or the eatery's only other employee Tammy Wilhelm brings menus and silverware. A radio played classic rock on a June 2 visit, as coffee brewed next to a candy dish of taffy and bacon fried in the oven.

"It's just a little crispy," Bushnell said after pulling out the bacon. "I like it crispy."

Classic dishes like eggs Benedict, chicken-fried steak and ham and cheese sandwiches fill out the menu.

Special items include the Wild Bills Burger, Bushnell added, which is topped with ham and an egg, in addition to traditional burger fixings like cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

For breakfast, hungry customers opt for the Virginia biscuits and gravy, Bushnell said, which includes two eggs and sausage on biscuits and smothered in homemade gravy.

"I think a lot of guys like it because it's really filling," she said.

People can opt for hash browns with breakfast dishes, or "baby reds," as the menu calls them, which are little red potatoes with red and green peppers and onions. Lunch guests can grab fries, tater tots, cottage cheese or potato salad.

In a fortuitous event on June 2, a regular ordered a double decker club sandwich, and wanted the bacon to Bushnell's liking.

"Would you like crispy bacon?" Bushnell asked the customer. "I made it just for you today."

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants' signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

