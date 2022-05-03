Signature Fare: Backstage Cafe in Kelso melds classic Italian with modern American cuisine

Moviegoers take note: Don’t fill up on popcorn at the Kelso Theater Pub.

Or, rather, don’t fill up on the popcorn, gourmet pizzas or calzones at the Kelso Theater Pub, where viewers can watch a newly released movie while eating in theater seats with long, wooden tables in front.

On the other side of the longtime movie theater, Executive Chef Devon Toland is melding classic Italian cuisine with modern American influences and offering special 10-course tastings about twice a month.

Same food, new taste

Guests don’t have to be on a VIP list to get into Backstage Cafe, where an intimate space of about eight tables with electric candles is open every day.

Toland rotates about four menu items every three months to include seasonal tastes, like the current menu’s sweet pea puree and acidic shaved carrots. The bright vegetables are served with a braised and seared pork belly and candied lemon zest, highlighting a traditional American protein in a new light, Toland said.

The original Missourian said he moved to Portland to study cooking “in the food Mecca” of the world.

“I want to present flavors in a new way,” he said.

For about 1.5 years in Kelso, Toland has been serving twists on familiar tastes, like sweet corn ice cream, blueberry marinated lamb and the current menu’s olive oil cake with banana and beet custard. Circular pieces of the rich, moist traditional Italian cake are stacked and layered with pink cream.

The contemporary dishes are in addition to Italian classics, like lasagna with house-made marinara, garlic prawns with parmesan risotto and house-made meatballs served with flatbread.

Specials

Backstage Cafe Signature Fare: Braised pork belly. (Available on the spring menu.) Cost: $22. Address: 214 Pacific Ave. S., Kelso. Hours: Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and dinner is available from 4:30 to 8 p.m. every day. Info: 360-414-9451 or ktpub.com.

Typically on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, customers can sample 10 smaller courses, which sometimes move to the seasonal menu as well. Toland said he uses the tastings as a “test” for the menu.

Past dishes include elk tartare, duck Kiev and cucumber carpaccio, he added. Each dish is paired with a wine, which Toland said can help people choose a bottle for the next meal.

Each tasting is unique and cost around $55 to $85 a person.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the restaurant is serving a Mother’s Day brunch menu, including a sun-dried tomato frittata, hazelnut custard stuffed French toast and prosciutto eggs benedict. Reservations are almost full, and walk-ins may have to wait for a table.

The theater is showing the animated comedy “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” through Wednesday and the science-fiction action film “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” starting Friday.

Signature Fare is a series featuring local restaurants’ signature menu items and prints every other Wednesday. Contact Daily News reporter Hayley Day at 360-577-2541 or hday@tdn.com for possible inclusion in the series.

