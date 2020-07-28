You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signal work to close Tennant Way/Third Ave. interchange Thursday night
0 comments

Signal work to close Tennant Way/Third Ave. interchange Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}

The off-ramp from Tennant Way (SR432) onto Third Avenue (SR411) will be closed Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The heavily used interchanged will be closed to allow Clark and Sons Excavating to complete traffic signal work.

Drivers should also expect detours around the area and intermittent one-lane closures on Third Avenue as the signal work is being done. 

To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News