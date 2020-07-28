Signal work to close Tennant Way/Third Ave. interchange Thursday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The off-ramp from Tennant Way (SR432) onto Third Avenue (SR411) will be closed Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The heavily used interchanged will be closed to allow Clark and Sons Excavating to complete traffic signal work.

Drivers should also expect detours around the area and intermittent one-lane closures on Third Avenue as the signal work is being done.

To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

