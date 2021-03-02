 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sign up now: Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine site to open Wednesday, Thursday
0 comments
breaking top story

Sign up now: Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine site to open Wednesday, Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at the vaccination station at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County and Safeway are reopening the COVID-19 vaccination site at the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday.

Vaccination is by appointment only. Eligible people who live or work in the county can schedule an appointment at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine. There is enough supply to administer just over 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the county. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone who receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds this week will automatically be scheduled to receive their second dose at the site exactly three weeks later, according to the health department. 

People who have a vaccination appointment can choose to arrive by car or on foot. Drivers must go through the drive-thru line located at the entrance at Washington Street and Third Avenue. Walkers must enter through the entrance at Seventh Avenue.

Proof of health insurance is recommended, but not required. No other form of personal identification is needed to get vaccinated. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News