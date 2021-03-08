Sign up at 2 p.m.: Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opens again for vaccinations, to be scheduled beginning Monday, March 8

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opens Wednesday for a third week, and people who are eligible were to begin scheduling appointments at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services department announced Monday.

The Longview site will open by appointment only on Wednesday and Thursday, March 10 and 11. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine. Safeway pharmacists are to administer about 1,100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Since opening, 2,315 first doses have been given at the Longview site, according to the county health department. Next week, the focus at the vaccine site will be on providing second doses only to people who received their first doses three weeks ago.

The health department reminded people to make sure when scheduling an appointment that the time and day selected also works for their first- and second-dose appointments. Second-dose appointments are automatically scheduled to take place at the same time, day of week and location of first-dose appointments exactly three weeks later.