Sierra Pacific Industries closes its forestlands due to fire danger
Sierra Pacific Industries closes its forestlands due to fire danger

Sierra Pacific Industries announced Thursday it has closed its forestlands in southwest Washington due to high fire danger. 

"Due to dry, warm weather that has resulted in elevated fire danger," all of the company's forestlands in Lewis, Cowlitz and Clark counties are closed immediately and will remain closed until further notice, according to a press release from the company. 

“SPI takes pride in allowing non-motorized public access for hunting and other recreational values, but must take this action to protect the resources and for public safety,” SPI spokeswoman Lisa Perry said in the press release.

The company owns about 150,000 acres in the region, most of it in the Mineral/Morton area of Lewis County, including the West Fork Tree Farm; and in Cowlitz County south of Ryderwood west of Interstate 5. 

At this time, company lands in Pacific, Snohomish and Whatcom counties remain open.

