Sidewalk repairs to close on-street parking on Oregon Way

On-street parking on Oregon Way from Tennant Way to Cypress Street will not be allowed beginning June 21 as sidewalks are repaired.
The city of Longview said the closure will last the duration of the construction project.
This closure is the first of several planned temporary parking bans as street pavement and sidewalks are redone along Oregon Way from Tennant Way to Baltimore Street.
