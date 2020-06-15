Shoup caps 22 years as Woodland's principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Woodland High School Principal John Shoup didn’t expect to finish his 22-year stint handling a global health crisis that would shut down in-person classes and turn his heart-felt goodbyes into virtual meetings. But he’s made the best of the situation he can: “You roll with that.”

“I don’t think I was ever going to slide into retirement and just check out mentally and emotionally,” Shoup said. “The pandemic really forced me not to do that, to stay actively engaged. … (But) it was so disheartening not to be around the kids, to not say official goodbyes and have to do it all virtually. It’s the same thing with the staff. That part was a real bummer.”

Shoup’s “soft retirement,” which is effective at the end of the month, has been no secret since the school in April announced his replacement, Corbett, Oregon High School Principal Phillip Pearson

Shoup plans to downsize and move to Reno, Nevada, where he’ll become principal of a 70-student charter school campus for a few more years before retiring for real.

It’s not the first time Shoup, 55, has sought a smaller domain. He and his now-wife came to Woodland from the comparatively huge Everett School District in 1998 in search of “small-town America, a single high school town with a strong community feel.”