Should Spirit Lake be opened to fishing, boating?

Instead, the Forest Service should do more to maintain the roads it already has and add more hiking trails and campgrounds, Paulu said. There are some overnight spots right now that only researchers or guided tours can use.

“To me, it’s a bit of elitism that certain people get to use parts of the mountain, but not the general public,” he said.

Susan Saul, a conservationist who was instrumental in lobbying for creation of the national monument, said she likes the current balance of public access and protected research areas.

"(After the eruption), I had this vision that this was going to be a place of tremendous value and interest watching nature recover from a volcanic eruption," she said. "Mount St. Helens has given us that laboratory to understand how that happens."

The Forest Service is underfunded, she said, so instead of adding more amenities, the focus should be on maintaining the existing roads and trails.

"I don't see a big problem where people are being denied access," she said. "They may not be able to access every square inch, but there's certainly the opportunity if you want to get out and hike."