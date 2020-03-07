Shortage of homes for sale driving up prices, frustrating Cowlitz buyers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anything less than six months of inventory is considered a “sellers market,” when it’s easier to sell a home quickly and for more than its listing price, according to The Balance, an online personal finance publication.

“We’ve been here before, but we haven’t had this low of an inventory for a while,” Campbell said.

For Wishard and her boyfriend, lack of purchase options means looking at each new listing as soon as it posts — then putting in an offer that same day. Otherwise, they likely lose out to other bidders, she said.

As an example, Wishard pointed to a “huge fixer upper” she and her boyfriend looked at in Longview. The house was listed at 5 p.m. one evening and “by the next morning at 10 a.m. when we got there, there were already three full-price offers.”

Although the couple didn’t put an offer down for that house because it need too much work, they learned to “drop everything and go” when they hear a new house is up for sale.

“They only come up every so often,” Wishard said. “It’s really too bad.”

Campbell said the main driving force for the limited inventory is a fear that upgrading homeowners won’t be able to find a new place to move.