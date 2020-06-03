Shoppers swarm to Ross for reopener Wednesday

After months of COVID-19-related closures, there’s a big pent-up demand for new clothes and apparel in Longview, judging from the line outside Ross Dress For Less.
The retailer opened Wednesday morning after a more than two-month virus shutdown. A line of more than 100 people stretched around corner at the Triangle Center store.
Despite store signs and company pleas, customers waiting outside mostly did not practice social distancing.
Inside the store customers had more room to spread out, and all employees wore masks. A few customers wore masks, and some wore gloves, but most did not wear any protection Wednesday morning.
A Ross manager who declined to give his name said customers were encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing inside and outside the store, which he said capped the number of customers inside at the same time at 126. It is checking employees’ temperatures before they start work, and the store will also close an hour earlier than normal at 6 p.m., to allow for more cleaning.
The manager added that Ross was still getting new shipments, though they’re a little slower than usual, which is why Ross is trying to move out older products from before the shut down. While he did not have a count of how many customers had already been served by mid morning, he said shoppers had been lining up since before 9 a.m. and that the store reached its 126-person capacity immediately after opening.
Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce, said he had not received any complaints about crowding and that local businesses were also starting to see sales increase.
“The people I’ve talked to have had very good support. It’s not anywhere close to pre-COVID sales, but compared to zero sales and being closed ... it’s been a welcome sight to have people coming in their stores and continuing to shop local,” Marcum said.
Marcum said he’s seen businesses working hard to remind people to respect social-distancing guidelines. However, he said customers also make personal choices that businesses can’t necessarily control. And it’s harder to keep people distanced in a big retail store than in a restaurant, he added.
“Part of it is people are making their own choices to stand that close. You’re not required to have masks to go in. It’s just recommended,” he said.
However, he said he hoped people wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to avoid a second outbreak and a potential tightening of restrictions.
“50% (occupancy) is better than 0%. Everyone I’ve been talked to has been very pleased with the turnout in the past couple weeks, and I’m hoping we’re all respecting social distancing,” Marcum said.
Back at Ross, Longview resident Wendy Manzano said she was there for the deals advertised online. She got in line at 9 a.m., and was still waiting to go inside the store an hour later. The store had opened at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, she said.
“There’s going to be a lot of cheap clothes because they’re trying to get rid of everything,” she said.
Manzano said she wasn’t worried about the people around her who were not social distancing, and she was also not wearing a mask despite health officials advisory to wear them in public to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others. (The new coronavirus can spread from an infected person before they show symptoms.)
“The plan is to not touch anything besides the clothes, and I won’t touch my face. I’ll also wash my hands when I get home,” Manzano said.
U.S. retailers have miles of ground to catch up, according to the Census Bureau. The Census Bureau estimate that retail sales decreased 16.4% in April compared to March, and 21.6% below April 2019. And many stores, including Ross, were not open for in-person sales.
Kelso resident Michelle Abrego’s young daughter was wearing a mask as they stood near the back of the line Wednesday morning, and Abrego said she had one in her pocket to wear if people seemed to be getting too close.
“It’s just been so long since we’ve been able to go out. Nothing’s been open except Walmart and Target, and they’re priced overly high,” Abrego said.
Household goods and new clothing for her children were on Abrego’s list, she said, and she was willing to wait her turn.
