Shoppers swarm to Ross for reopener Wednesday

After months of COVID-19-related closures, there’s a big pent-up demand for new clothes and apparel in Longview, judging from the line outside Ross Dress For Less.

The retailer opened Wednesday morning after a more than two-month virus shutdown. A line of more than 100 people stretched around corner at the Triangle Center store.

Despite store signs and company pleas, customers waiting outside mostly did not practice social distancing.

Inside the store customers had more room to spread out, and all employees wore masks. A few customers wore masks, and some wore gloves, but most did not wear any protection Wednesday morning.

A Ross manager who declined to give his name said customers were encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing inside and outside the store, which he said capped the number of customers inside at the same time at 126. It is checking employees’ temperatures before they start work, and the store will also close an hour earlier than normal at 6 p.m., to allow for more cleaning.